Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $40,740.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,533.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.36 or 0.06029607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01330629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00361607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00134597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.33 or 0.00609931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00379837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00291184 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

