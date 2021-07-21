Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $40.44.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.
