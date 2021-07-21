Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

