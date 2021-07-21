Rally Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Rally has a market capitalization of $77.51 million and $5.96 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,070,404 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

