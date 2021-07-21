Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 587,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $9,080,920.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,738,816 shares of company stock valued at $61,260,224.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.