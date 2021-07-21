Rage Fan 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,889.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $467,527.57 and approximately $20,889.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00136054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,742.32 or 1.00550146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,783,532 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

