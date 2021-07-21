Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $24.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,851. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.