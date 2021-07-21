Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $590,831. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,234,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

