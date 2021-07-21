QuickX Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $214,871.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $214,871.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012695 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00755915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

