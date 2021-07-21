Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 46,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,884. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.