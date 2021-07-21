QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

