Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,034 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 131,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,626.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,172. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ESTE stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

