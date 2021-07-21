Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $123,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,315 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Berry by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $449.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

