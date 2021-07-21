Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,810,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

