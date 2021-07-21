QinetiQ Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3806 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QNTQY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

