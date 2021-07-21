Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

