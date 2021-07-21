Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

ZION opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

