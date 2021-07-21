Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reduced by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

