Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreased by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

