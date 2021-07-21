Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 85.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.