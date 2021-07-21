Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Increased by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.47 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.