Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Cut by KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

