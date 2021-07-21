Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Increased by Analyst

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

