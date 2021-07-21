Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 866,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 357,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

