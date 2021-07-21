Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

