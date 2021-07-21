Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Lane Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

