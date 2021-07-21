PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

