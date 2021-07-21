Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.20

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.92 ($0.85), with a volume of 336007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.24. The firm has a market cap of £296.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

