Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,867 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,752. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

