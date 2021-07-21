Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,695. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

