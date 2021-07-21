Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $592.45 million, a P/E ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

