Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,465 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of 180 Degree Capital worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,823,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,292. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 8,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,259.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 14,447 shares of company stock worth $116,191 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN).

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.