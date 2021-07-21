Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 347,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 53,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,066,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,310. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.