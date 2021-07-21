Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.16 ($117.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €101.10 ($118.94). The stock had a trading volume of 187,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.