Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $18,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.