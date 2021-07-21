Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 265,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $27,484,745.84. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,028 shares of company stock valued at $29,945,364 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.