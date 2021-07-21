Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33.

