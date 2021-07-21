Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $403.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.39 and a 52 week high of $412.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.