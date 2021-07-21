Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R. Hewitt Pate purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.