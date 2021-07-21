Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 150 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,542.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4,974.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,438.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $952.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.