Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.