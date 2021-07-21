Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

XPO stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425,182 shares of company stock valued at $461,448,534 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.