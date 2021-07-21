Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 63,000 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $2,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Also, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

