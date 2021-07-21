ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

