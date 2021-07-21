ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $134.08.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.