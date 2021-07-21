ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 5.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.91. 1,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,050,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $815.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.