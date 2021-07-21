Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,169,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.