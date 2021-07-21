Profund Advisors LLC Sells 21,549 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 56.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,549 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,891 shares of company stock worth $7,799,892. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.