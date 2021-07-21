Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.