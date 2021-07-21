Profund Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lindsay by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindsay by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $156.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

