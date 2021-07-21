Profund Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,468 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

